JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $492.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 490.24 ($6.41), with a volume of 12453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.38).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 411.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £763.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s payout ratio is currently -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

