JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $492.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 490.24 ($6.41), with a volume of 12453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.38).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 467.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 411.68. The company has a market cap of £763.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

