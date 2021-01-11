JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $744.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 741.11 ($9.68), with a volume of 19923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.64).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 711.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 615.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.