Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) PT Set at £149.06 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has been given a £149.06 ($194.75) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £112.32 ($146.74).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) stock opened at GBX 9,168 ($119.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,013.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,472.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a one year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.