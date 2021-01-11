JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $206,808.45 and approximately $18,641.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustBet has traded 86.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

