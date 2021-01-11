Juventus Fan Token (JUV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.03 or 0.00027201 BTC on exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $11.88 million and $1.37 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00269578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00063885 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

