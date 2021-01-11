Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.83 Per Share

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KALA. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $426.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

