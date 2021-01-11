Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 225,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 153,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLDO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

