Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 225,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 153,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KLDO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
