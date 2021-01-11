Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Trading Up 8.8%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 269,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 154,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $320.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

