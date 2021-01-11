Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.90.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.01. 4,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $222.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

