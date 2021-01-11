Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $250.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.09.
KSU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $222.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.