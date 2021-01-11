Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $250.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.09.

KSU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $222.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

