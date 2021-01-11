KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 504.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One KARMA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $67.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 4,924.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004622 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00084211 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.