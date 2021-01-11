Kava.io 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63.64 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $72.73 million and $63.64 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,666,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

