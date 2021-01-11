KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.98

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 3463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

