KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $720.00

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 714.20 ($9.33), with a volume of 1327115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706.60 ($9.23).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.56).

Get KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 651.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 583.57.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.