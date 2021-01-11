Kcash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

