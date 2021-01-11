KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

About KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

