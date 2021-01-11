Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.87 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $249.69 or 0.00752408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $49.94 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00269578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00063885 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

