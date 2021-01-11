Keep4r Tops 1-Day Volume of $102,550.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $756,506.13 and $102,550.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $10.56 or 0.00030076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00255109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.46 or 0.84490909 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,661 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.