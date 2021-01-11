KeeperDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.54 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $191.30 or 0.00556023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

