Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.37. 2,935,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

