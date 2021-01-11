Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Up 23.6%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) shot up 23.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. 4,396,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 1,123,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.