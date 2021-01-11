Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $394.00

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 205541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMR shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 308.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The company has a market cap of £415.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

