Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

KFFB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. 1,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KFFB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

