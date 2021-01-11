KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.68.

ROKU opened at $399.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $402.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $314,860.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,385,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.