KeyCorp Comments on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $704.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 137,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AngioDynamics by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 12.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.