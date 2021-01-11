KeyCorp Comments on L Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $46.75 on Monday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,772,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

