KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $200.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.