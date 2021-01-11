KeyCorp Weighs in on Dada Nexus Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dada Nexus in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dada Nexus’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter.

DADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

DADA stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,058,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

