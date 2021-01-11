Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.30

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.30 and last traded at $149.25, with a volume of 19133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.