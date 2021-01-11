KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,479.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $559,179.72 and approximately $164,479.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, ProBit Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00322722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.63 or 0.03608485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Exmo, BitMart, Dcoin, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, COSS, Coinsbit, Gate.io, ABCC, Mercatox, OOOBTC, TOKOK and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

