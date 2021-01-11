Kilroy Realty (KRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) recently:

1/11/2021 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

1/7/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/21/2020 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/16/2020 – Kilroy Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

