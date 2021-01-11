Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

