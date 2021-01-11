Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

KGC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,102,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 110,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 97.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

