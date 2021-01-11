Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

