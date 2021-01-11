Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) VP Sells $726,132.60 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60.

KIRK traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 760,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,366. The stock has a market cap of $246.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.12. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

