KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $287.59 and last traded at $287.54, with a volume of 14073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.