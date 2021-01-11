Klimatas (KTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $328.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $10,161.56 and approximately $328.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00277301 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.