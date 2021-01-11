Knekted One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 206.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Knekted has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $35,562.41 and approximately $13.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,135,388 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.