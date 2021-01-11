Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €106.73 ($125.56).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock traded up €1.84 ($2.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €116.34 ($136.87). The company had a trading volume of 229,251 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

