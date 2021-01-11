KNOT Offshore Partners LP to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $1.91 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

KNOP opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $527.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $147,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

