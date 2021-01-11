Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.26 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001611 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $69.46 million and $5.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00253061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00070064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,647,620 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

