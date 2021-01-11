Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.54 ($55.93).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

