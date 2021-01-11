Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. BidaskClub upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Koppers by 42.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.16 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

