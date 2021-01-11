Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $47.59. 31,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

