KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)’s (KPT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

KPT traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,697. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.10 million and a P/E ratio of 141.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.86. KP Tissue Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

