Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Cut to Hold at Truist

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

KTOS stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

