Kuai Token Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $6.24 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.