Kuende Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $316,405.97 and $60.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

