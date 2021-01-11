Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research firms recently commented on KLYCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kunlun Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

